Proposal to get international airport status for Lohegaon airport submitted to Centre

Anil Shirole, member of Parliament from Pune and Ajay Kumar, airport director, Lohegaon airport have submitted a proposal to the central government to give international airport status to the Lohegaon airport. The international airport status will help start operations of international airlines (like Qatar Airways, Emirates, among others) from Pune.

Currently, the Lohegaon airport facilitates international travel to only two locations (Dubai, Frankfurt) through Indian airlines via three flights.

Shirole and Kumar announced this decision during a press conference held on Saturday.

Kumar said, “The airport administration has submitted a proposal to the central government and asked them to give international airport status to the Lohegaon airport. The existing infrastructure at the airport is enough to allot it this status. Once the international airport status is alloted, it will help us start operations of international airlines from Pune. Many airlines are willing to start service in Pune.”

“A new building connected to the existing building will be constructed in 42,000 sq metre area. It would have aircraft parking bays and multilevel vehicle parking facility. The new building will consist of five escalators, a waiting lounge and an affordable canteen. Lohegaon airport would be connected to the metro and Maharashtra metro rail corporation limited (Maha-Metro) is currently preparing a project report for the same,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that a new executive lounge for 100 commuters would start at the existing building within the next three months.

A total of ₹800 crore has been sanctioned by the central government for the Lohegaon airport, added Shirole. He said that the work for the new building worth ₹358 crore would start in the next two weeks.

“The remaining amount would be utilised once the airport authorities get 30 acres more from private land owners. The land owners have already agreed to give up their land and the land acquisition talks are in its final stages, said Shirole.

Shirole said, “Lohegaon airport initially had a land holding of 26 acres. In Apirl 2018, additional defence land of 16 acres was provided for airport development. Still, we need 35 acres more for building the cargo parking, administrative building and for residential purpose.”

Lohegaon airport hosted 35.96 lakh passengers in the year 2013-14. In 2017-18, the passenger number increased to 81.64 lakh.

More international flights from Pune

Ajay kumar, airport director, Lohegaon airport, said that more international flights are going to start from the airport during the upcoming summer holidays. The international flight to Singapore will start soon, but more flights to Singapore and Bangkok are expected to start by April 2019, he said.

