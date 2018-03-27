Prostitution kingpin, booked under MCOCA, arrested from Navi Mumbai

Prostitution kingpin Krishnasingh Surendrasingh was arrested from Vashi Highway bridge in Navi Mumbai based on information recovered by the social security cell of Pune police crime branch. The arrest was made on Monday with the help of Navi Mumbai police.

He was remanded to police custody until April 5 by a local court in Pune. Surendrasingh is one of the 24 people booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a case in Yerawada. In the past, he was also booked in eight cases of prostitution in various parts of the city, including Koregaon Park, Mundhwa, Camp, Shivajinagar and Vimannagar among others.

Surendrasingh's was the 12th arrest in the Yerawada case registered under Sections 370, 370(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA) along with Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4) of the MCOCA.

The case was registered after a prostitution racket in a five-star hotel in the city was busted during a raid on September 19, 2017.He was found in possession of Rs.50,000 cash, six phones of different companies, a WiFi router, a Maruti Swift car and a few documents.

This is the second major case in recent months in the city in which the stringent MCOCA has been invoked. The first was that of a two-decade old queenpin of high-profile prostitution in the city, Kalyani Deshpande, who is lodged in jail currently.