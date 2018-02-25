Provision store owner arrested in Pune for printing Aadhaar card with manipulated birth date

A general store owner was arrested on Saturday for providing an Aadhaar card with a forged birth date to a person in Aundh. The man was identified as Bhavarlal Selvaraj Chaudhury, 45, owner of Bhavarlal provision store in Ambedkar Vasahat in Aundh. He is originally from Dudhod region of Rajasthan, according to the police.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Hawaldar Saras Vitthal Salvi after the arrested man printed an Aadhaar smart card with a manipulated birth date of a witness, Ayush Dnyan Tiwari. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 466 (forgery of record), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chaturshrungi police station. Assistant police inspector (API) Sandesh Kenjale of Chaturshrungi police station is investigating the case.

The police have seized a computer, empty smart cards, the forged smart card, a printer and a scanner, collectively worth Rs 17,000, from Chaudhury’s store.

Tiwari is an 18-year-old student who lives in Balewadi area. He, along with two other witnesses, approached Chaudhury with a pre-existing Aadhaar card and asked for a smart card with a changed birth date. When Chaudhury did so, the police arrested him.

The police are investigating whether he has done similar changes earlier as well. The police have recovered two other Aadhaar smart cards with different names.

Chaudhury was found to have no permit to issue Aadhaar cards, according to preliminary investigation. The police are further investigating the case.