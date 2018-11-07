PuLa brought back to life with documentary premiere in Pune and Mumbai on November 8

November 8 begins the centenary celebrations of Purshottam Laxman Deshpande, aka, Pu La Deshpande, where a 100-minute documentary ‘Vakta Dashsahastreshu’ (One Onout of 10,000) will be premiered during the inauguration of the global Pulostav.

“This documentary is actually a composition of Pu La’s three speeches that are over 45 minutes each, and these speeches have been edited specifically for this year’s global Pulostav, “ said Satish Jakatdar, organiser of the event.

Pu La was an excellent orator and he could keep the audience enraptured no matter the occasion.

He was not just good as an orator, but he was also an entertainer and a performer. “When Pu La’s family members, Dinesh and Jyoti Thakur, approached us with some of the rare videos of Pu La’s speeches at various functions, we were eager to show it to their fans.

Thus from converting these old footages from VHS to digital and finally editing it to highlight three of his (Pu La’s) speeches, it was indeed a bonus for his fans to celebrate his birth centenary,” said Jakatdar.

The film has three different moods of Pu La which shows his expertise in all genres.

The first speech is on music which was given at C R Vyas’ 60th birth anniversary; the second on theatre was given during the Natya Darpan Rajani; and the third speech, one of the most interesting and enigmatic, was during the first world Marathi conference (Jagatik Marathi Parishad). What is interesting is that this speech was given as representation of all those people who were felicitated during this conference, which included singer Lata Mangeshkar.

This speech connects the audience with the feelings of those felicitated.

“This 100 minute documentary will have its premiere in Pune and Mumbai simultaneously, while the idea is to transcend the boundaries and time-travel back to when Pu La was alive.

“They are relevant even now and are all in a humorous vein which was his trademark,” said Jakatdar.

“Pu La’s creativity has lasted a decade and still has a magnetic pull for youth with his insight into life.

“Pu La taught people to love life and to be friends with art. He was everywhere be it art, music, plays and films.”

This documentary will be screened on November 8 at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Pune and at the Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai, at the same time.

