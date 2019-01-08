Pune @9.2 degrees Celsius as IMD withdraws cold wave forecast

While the India meteorological department (IMD) has withdrawn its cold wave warning for parts of Maharashtra, the minimum temperature is likely to be just below 10-degrees Celsius in the city. On Monday, the minimum temperature in Pune was 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Nashik recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

On January 4, IMD had issued a cold wave forecast for Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, as a result of western disturbance approaching these states from Iran and adjoining parts of Afghanistan.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD said, “Western disturbance has moved towards the north east with from a much higher altitude, which not expected. However, a fall in mercury will continue for the next few days in some parts of the state, including Pune.”

IMD has also warned of dense to very dense fog over Haryana and isolated pockets over Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, lower reaches of Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.0°C was recorded at Amritsar (Punjab) over the plains of the country.

IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to touch the 29 degrees C mark in Pune over the next few days.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:31 IST