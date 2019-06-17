Pune advocate cheated to the tune of Rs 65 lakh

An advocate has alleged that she has been duped by two persons to the tune of Rs 65 lakh. The incident took place in the last week.

The victim has been identified as Padmini Raje Mohite, a resident of Phugewadi. She has lodged a complaint with the Bhosari police on Saturday.

The two accused have been identified has Dheeraj Suresh Landge, a resident of Bhosari and Nilesh Suresh Kudale, a resident of Moshi.

According to the police, a cheque of Rs 65 lakh was given to the advocate to buy 10 gunthas (0.249 acres) of land from her by the two accused. But when the cheque was deposited in the bank it bounced.

The accused also forged the documents of the property and issued threats to kill the victim, said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 and 120 and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:46 IST