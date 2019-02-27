Pune-based software company duped of Rs 37.7 lakh

A software company from Pune was duped of Rs 38,68,070 by a man working at a real estate company in Mumbai. The man purchased multiple licensed copies of Microsoft MS Office from the software company and failed to pay for it.

A complaint was lodged at Kothrud police station by a 30-year-old employee of RamKrishna IT consulting pvt ltd (RKIT), located in Chitralekh Chambers in Ideal Colony at Paud road.

The man was identified as Satish Dattu Kale, 28, a resident of Yogidham, Kalyan. Kale was also booked in the same case that was filed by Narang Realty, a real estate company where he worked in the Information Technology (IT) department .

According to the officials, Kale made contact with the Pune-based and informed his employers. He sought 210 licensed copies of Microsoft MS Office from RamKrishna IT consulting pvt ltd (RKIT).

According to the complainant company, Kale’s company hashed a deal at the rate of Rs 18,467 per unit. When the delivery was made, Kale told the company representatives that he will initiate the payment within 15 days.However, he submitted multiple cheques of accounts, which did not have the funds, to the complainant company. The transactions took place between November 5, 2018 and December 27, 2018.

NR Shirsath of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case said, “Kale was under magisterial custody at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai in the case registered by Mumbai police in the same incident till Tuesday. Kale had stolen things from the company as well. We took his custody on Tuesday evening. HE will be produced in court on Wednesday.”

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at against Kale.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:38 IST