Pune civic body postpones Neelayam flyover closure on account of SSC, HSC exams

Following the traffic chaos on the first day of its closure for traffic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has postponed the closure of Neelayam flyover on account of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. The PMC had earlier issued a public notification stating that the Neelayam flyover will remain shut for commuters from March 6 till March 20 for laying a water pipeline from Parvati darshan till Cantonment water supply department in Camp.

PMC water supply chief VG Kulkarni said, “The flyover was closed for traffic on Tuesday. Now, it will be closed after the exams are over.”

Earlier, the traffic department had also issued a release stating that the flyover will remain shut during the said period. Former deputy mayor Aba Bagul met the civic officials after he received complaints from parents that the SSC and HSC students have to spend more travel time due to the road closure to reach the examination centres. The flyover is a busy strategic transit spot which connects Parvati to Sadashiv peth and used by a large number of commuters.

Bagul said that he had received representations from parents regarding the commuting woes for students appearing for the exams. “Accordingly, we met municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar and other officials and told them that the closure timing is causing inconvenience to students. The officials have agreed to our suggestion and rescinded their order. The flyover work will now begin at a later date after the exams are over,” Bagul said.