e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body to act against gyms, sports complexes violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

Pune civic body to act against gyms, sports complexes violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

Some private sports complexes and even PMC-owned establishments which are run by private contractors are operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms, says additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar

pune Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:15 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Thursday issued the order and instructed all the zonal commissioner’s and 15 ward officers to conduct a drive and initiate action against such gyms and sports complex.
Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Thursday issued the order and instructed all the zonal commissioner’s and 15 ward officers to conduct a drive and initiate action against such gyms and sports complex.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has issued an order to seal badminton halls, swimming tanks, gyms and sports complex which are operating in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Thursday issued the order and instructed all the zonal commissioner’s and 15 ward officers to conduct a drive and initiate action against such gyms and sports complex.

The order stated, “On the background of Covid-19 pandemic, the central and state government has given clear instructions to keep sports complexes, swimming tanks, badminton halls and gyms closed. But the PMC is receiving complaints that some of these establishments are operating illegally.”

Khemnar said, “Some private sports complexes and even PMC-owned establishments which are run by private contractors are operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms.”

“If it is proven that these establishments are functional during the lockdown, seal them and initiate legal action against the operators,” the order states.

The official refused to name the complexes as action is yet to be initiated against them.

top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In