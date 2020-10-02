Pune civic body to act against gyms, sports complexes violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

pune

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:15 IST

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has issued an order to seal badminton halls, swimming tanks, gyms and sports complex which are operating in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Thursday issued the order and instructed all the zonal commissioner’s and 15 ward officers to conduct a drive and initiate action against such gyms and sports complex.

The order stated, “On the background of Covid-19 pandemic, the central and state government has given clear instructions to keep sports complexes, swimming tanks, badminton halls and gyms closed. But the PMC is receiving complaints that some of these establishments are operating illegally.”

Khemnar said, “Some private sports complexes and even PMC-owned establishments which are run by private contractors are operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms.”

“If it is proven that these establishments are functional during the lockdown, seal them and initiate legal action against the operators,” the order states.

The official refused to name the complexes as action is yet to be initiated against them.