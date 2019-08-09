Pune civic body to study riverside constructions as rains flood registered houses

pune

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:26 IST

Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, said that rainwater flooding developed areas like Aundh, Baner, Balewadi and Vitthalwadi is a cause for concern. The civic chief said that the administration will check the flood line demarcation and permissions given in these areas for construction.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Rao said, “Water entering housing societies is worrisome. These residential buildings have received requisite permission from the civic authorities. The present flood-like situation has forced us to check flood line (blue line) mapping in affected areas. If the flood line marking is as per the laid down norms, then how did the constructions that were inundated in the recent rains got cleared by the authorities?”

Rao said that the municipal corporation have started a detailed study into the riverside flooding. The PMC carried out a drone survey on Monday and Tuesday to examine the flooded areas on riversides in the city. The officials will study the drone survey and assess the flood situation in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi.

“We need to check whether the flood line is marked at the right place or the construction permissions are given as per the laid down norms. While waters flooding areas having illegal constructions could be understood, why it is entering houses that have received official permission,” Rao said.

Rao said, “There are various other reasons for flooding. The city and catchment areas received abundant rains in a short period. The city has seen a lot of concrete work due to many ongoing projects. Cement concrete is impervious and water does not percolate and reach groundwater giving rise to water level.”

