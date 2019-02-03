Pune civic official booked for using racial slur against tea stall owner

An inspector from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) encroachment department was booked for using racial slurs against a tea stall owner during an anti-encroachment drive on Friday afternoon.

The complainant was identified asSainath Rambhau Khandijod (52), a resident of Mauli Society in Gharkul, Chikhali. He owns a tea stall close to his house where the official had come for an anti-encroachment drive.

The official was identified asArun Sonkusre, an inspector at PCMC’s encroachment department, according to the police.

Khandijod was accompanied by members of Maharashtra Hawkers Association, Pimpri-Chinchwad city during the action. In his complaint, he has mentioned that the official ran towards him in an attacking stance and addressed him with a reference to his caste. He allegedly asked the complainant to act like how his caste members are traditionally supposed to.

The official then allegedly proceeded to threaten the complainant with a case for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

A case under Sections 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(1)(r)(s) ofThe Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Chikhali police station against Sonkusare.

