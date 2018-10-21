Pune community radio a step closer to uniting the masses

This is 107.4 FM and you are listening to Vidyavani, community radio…” is how Vidyavani, community radio from Savitribai Phule Pune university (SPPU) helps start the day for a security guard in Aundh. Keshav Kaka, the guard, loves to listen to the programmes on this frequency. “The programmes are fresh and informative and its better than listening to old Hindi songs on repeat,” he said.

The community radio was launched in 2005 where the station air programmes cater to students. “The radio is very impactful and powerful. People can avail this facility to communicate with others in dealing with issues, finding solutions and also give a platform to showcase their skills.The radio is slowly improving its range of reaching out to many areas in Pune, by using omnidirectional anteenainstead of dipole anteena,” said Mahesh Jagtap, producer,Vidyavani,community radio from SPPU.

Vidyavani, the first online community radio station in Pune will be available as an app next month. “We are in the process of testing the app which has been developed by SPPU IT cell. The on air transmissions were affected by the surrounding hills and we could not reach out to many initially, but with the help of technology and an app, Vidyavani radio station will be available to more people,” said Anand Deshmkuh, director, Vidyavani.

The app will have live streaming of the popular programmes such as series on life skills like Ambassadors of Change, Lekhak Aaplya Bhetila (meet authors live), Match Point.Vidyavani is starting a new collaboration with 12 non- governmental organisations (NGOs) for a special programme called ‘Radiongo’ thus creating a bridge between the listeners and the various NGOs and their work.

Radio FTII launched in 2009, this radio has shown a steady growth, as per survey done last year by Radio FTII in 1200 households in areas like Dandekar Pul, Kelewadi, Sinhagad road, and close vicinity of FTII which showed increase in the listener’s figures. “We are trying keep traditions alive with a special series on ancient languages and traditions. We are currently recording a series of education episodes which will be on air for six months,” said Sanjay Chandekar, head of radio FTII. A group of young students from municipal schools, across the city are trying to write their own script in Sanskrit. “We are attempting to empower the community radio by involving young students who are creating content,” said Chandekar.

“The idea of community radio is to involve the listeners to be participants,” added Chandekar.Mithila Dhende who hails from Solapur Engineering college and is presently interning with Radio FTII feels that this is a perfect platform to learn, and to contribute back to the community. “I get to help students and the community at large by creating programmes that they want. It is a great feeling to hear your voice post recording,” she adds.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 14:57 IST