Pune construction firm official booked for raping colleague

A 33-year-old official of a construction company based in Katraj was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a colleague on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Digambar Agawne of Phaltan, Satara who works with the company located on Satara Road. According to thecomplaint filed by the 23-year-old woman from Sadashiv peth, the accused had raped her twice in Pune and Mumbai.

“She was first allegedly raped at the office of the company at Katraj on March 8 and second time, she was raped at Park Inn Hotel in Panvel on April 15,” police officials said.

The woman who works as a subordinate was raped as against her wishes during official trips and was given marriage offers after the incidents. However, she later mustered courage and chose to file a complaint at the police station.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 for rape, 506 for criminal intimidation and section 37 of Bombay Police Act for violating the commissioner’s order aimed to preserve public safety.

