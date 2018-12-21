Pune consumer forum directs provident commissioner to pay Rs 25,000 to complainant

The Pune District Consumer Redressal Forum has directed the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner to pay Rs25,247 to a complainant within eight weeks from the date of the issuance of its order and has also directed him to pay Rs 5,000 towards compensation and cost of the case. The complainant in this case has been identified as Santosh Dattatray Aher.

Aher in his complaint to the forum dated May 18, 2018 stated that he was working with M/S Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd at Khadki from August 2004 to June 2007. During his period of service, the amount of Provident Fund (PF) was being regularly deducted from his salary. In June 2007, Aher had joined Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd Kagal Plant in Kolhapur. Accordingly the company applied for transfer of PF account but despite repeated requests and personal visits, the PF branch did not transfer the PF account.

In December 2010, Aher resigned from the company and joined Force Motors Ltd, Akurdi in 2011. Again he applied for transfer of PF account but the PF office failed to transfer his account. Therefore, Aher decided to withdraw the PF amount instead of getting it transferred and filed an affidavit to that effect on May 19, 2015. His withdrawal application was rejected by the PF office by mentioning that the matter of PF account of Aher was already settled and his PF transferred to account No MH/120356/116 which did not belong to Aher. Later, the complainant requested the PF office to do the needful regarding his account through a letter dated November 24,2016. The PF office replied that his claim has been disposed off. Due to deficiency in service, Aher filed the case and claimed for refund of Rs1,07,000 along with 9 per cent interest along with a compensation of Rs 75,000 and cost of Rs 25,000.

The PF office in its submission admitted that there was some balance amount in the ledger account of Aher and by updating the same with interest, will be refunded to him. Accordingly, the forum passed the order.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 17:10 IST