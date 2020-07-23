e-paper
Pune cop cycles across jurisdiction to spread awareness about Covid-19

As many as 3218 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, taking the total number of cases in the area to 59634, said health officials on Wednesday.

pune Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:36 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pune
According to inspector Devidas Gheware, there are 12-14 containment zones in the area and using a cycle helps him to reach places where cars cannot go.
Devidas Gheware, an inspector at Duttawadi police station in Pune, has been conducting regular patrols in his area on a cycle to raise awareness about Covid-19.

According to Gheware, there are 12-14 containment zones in the area and using a cycle helps him to reach places where cars cannot go.

“There are 12-14 containment zones in our jurisdiction and most of them are from slums. Since these areas have been sealed most of the time it becomes difficult to travel but cycle allows us to be mobile and reach places where cars can not go,” the cop told ANI on Wednesday.

“Exercising is very important to stay safe from coronavirus but we do not get enough time for it. Cycling allows us to exercise during work time and interact with people,” Gheware added.

As many as 3218 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, taking the total number of cases in the area to 59634, said health officials on Wednesday. It was the highest single-day total of positive cases and deaths till date reported on Wednesday, they added.

The death toll due to the disease in the district now stands at 1,504.

