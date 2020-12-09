e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 784 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Pune dist reports 784 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

pune Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 784 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

The district has so far reported 3.59 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.36 lakh have recovered, 7,623 have been reported dead and 15,616 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 352 new cases taking the total tally to 1,83,359 and four deaths taking the death toll to 4,334. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 164 new cases taking the final count to 90,313 and two deaths took the total to 1,268.

Pune rural reported 268 new cases taking the final count to 86,057 and zero deaths. The total death toll here is now 1,986, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 5,111 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count to over 17.42 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 93.45%. Also, 4,981 new cases in the state were reported on Wednesday taking the total to over 18.64 lakh.

In addition, 75 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 48,991. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Out of 1,14,47,723 laboratory samples, 18,64,348 have been tested positive (16.29%) for Covid-19 until December 9. Currently, 5,43,091 people are in home quarantine and 5,105 people are in institutional quarantine.

