Pune dist reports 803 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:31 IST

The district reported 803 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours on Friday, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 3.56 lakh Covid-19 cases out of which 3.29 lakh have recovered, 7,567 have been reported dead and 19,553 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 359 new cases taking the total count to 181,922 and 13 deaths taking the death toll to 4,282, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 148 new cases taking the final count to 89,619 and three deaths with 1,274 as the death toll.

Pune rural reported 296 new cases taking the final count to 84,960 and nine deaths taking the death toll to 1,976, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,776 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 17.10 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.81%. Also, 5,229 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 18.42 lakh.

In addition, 127 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 48,678. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.58%.

Out of 1,11,32,231 laboratory samples, 18,42,587 have been tested positive (16.55%) for the virus until December 4. Currently, 5,47,504 people are in home quarantine and 5,567 people are in institutional quarantine.