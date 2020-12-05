e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 803 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Pune dist reports 803 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

The district has reported 3.56 lakh Covid-19 cases out of which 3.29 lakh have recovered, 7,567 have been reported dead and 19,553 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A healthcare worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
A healthcare worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Friday, December 4, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The district reported 803 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours on Friday, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 3.56 lakh Covid-19 cases out of which 3.29 lakh have recovered, 7,567 have been reported dead and 19,553 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 359 new cases taking the total count to 181,922 and 13 deaths taking the death toll to 4,282, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 148 new cases taking the final count to 89,619 and three deaths with 1,274 as the death toll.

Pune rural reported 296 new cases taking the final count to 84,960 and nine deaths taking the death toll to 1,976, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,776 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 17.10 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.81%. Also, 5,229 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 18.42 lakh.

In addition, 127 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 48,678. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.58%.

Out of 1,11,32,231 laboratory samples, 18,42,587 have been tested positive (16.55%) for the virus until December 4. Currently, 5,47,504 people are in home quarantine and 5,567 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP on post-poll alliance
‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP on post-poll alliance
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In