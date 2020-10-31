Pune district reports 856 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

pune

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:23 IST

Pune district reported 856 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours on Saturday as per the state health department. Of the 3.33 lakh Covid-19 cases reported till date from the district, at least 3.02 lakh patients have been declared as recovered and discharged from home isolation or hospital treatment.

The total death toll for Pune district as per the state health department is 6,680 and currently 24,702 are active cases.

Pune city reported 463 new cases taking the total count to 1,72,229 and six deaths took the death toll to 3,906 while PCMC reported 145 new cases taking the final count to 84,519. Zero deaths were reported from PCMC on Saturday. Pune rural reported 248 new cases taking the final count to 77,214 and one death took the death toll to 1,572, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 7,303 patients were discharged on Saturday in the state taking the final count to over 15.10 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 89.99%. Also, 5,548 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 16.78 lakh.

In addition, 74 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday taking the death toll to 44,468. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62%. Of 89,67,403 laboratory samples, 16,78,406 have tested positive (18.72%) for Covid-19 until Saturday. Currently, 25,37,599 people are in home quarantine and 12,342 people are in institutional quarantine.