e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune doc booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift in Wakad hospital

Pune doc booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift in Wakad hospital

Incident took place at 11:30pm on November 7 when the two were on night shift at the maternity home located at Dange chowk

pune Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
While the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises.
While the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

A doctor was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a nurse working at the same hospital.

The incident took place at 11:30pm on November 7 when the two were on night shift at the maternity home located at Dange chowk in Wakad.

While the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises.

“The accused has disappeared after coming to know of the FIR. We were unable to find him at the hospital,” said sub-inspector Sangita Goday of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant told the police that the doctor pulled her into the consulting room, shut the door and tried to molest her, according to the police. The woman rescued herself and rushed out of the room.

“She was disturbed and very scared. Her colleagues gave her to courage to approach the police. So, she finally came forward on Tuesday,” said Goday.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.

top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In