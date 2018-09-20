Pune fire department has two new stations lying abandoned

The Pune fire brigade department is understaffed by 50 per cent for more than a year now. As per the state government’s instructions, the department should have 1,000 personnel, but a fire official admits that the office has been operating with only 490 trained people.

The huge gap between overworked personnel and understaffed department has resulted into two fire stations in the city —Gangadham chowk and Janata vasat — being non-operational ever since it was developed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities six months back.

Prashant Ranpise, PMC chief fire officer, said, “It has been six months that we have developed two fire stations in the city. However, we are unable to operate it. While the fire stations are totally equipped, we are still not in a position to use it for lack of staff.”

He cited PMC’s inability to take quick action putting city’s one of the most essential services in jeopardy. According to Ranpise, the fire department has been writing to the PMC, but its concerted efforts have been of no avail.

He said, “When PMC commissioner Saurabh Rao took charge of his office, he had called for a meeting where I had specifically raised this concern of the department operating with less staff. While the commissioner had assured to look into the matter and do the needful with immediate effect, the situation prevails to be the same.”

According to Ranpise, Pune should have 30 fire stations with over 100 functional vehicles and manpower of 1,500 trained professionals, but the department’s present strength is 490 trained people and 13 fire stations across the city.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:28 IST