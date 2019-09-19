Pune firm, CPC Analytics, is India’s finalist for global innovation contest

pune

NTT Data, a leading IT services provider, on Thursday, announced CPC Analytics as the India finalist for its 10th International Open Innovation Contest. CPC Analytics is a management consulting startup focused on scientific and technical relationship management, and operates out of Berlin, Strasbourg and Pune.

Sahil Deo, the Pune-based co-founder of the firm, said, “Out of 70 other applicants in the country, CPC Analytics has been chosen as the finalist, and will be competing against 20 other firms globally in the innovation contest. Our work is based on algorithmic transparency. We have so far worked with German and Swiss governments along with many other entities globally.”

If the six-year-old CPC Analytics emerges victorious in the global contest, they will be awarded a prize a money of one lakh US dollars.

Explaining the benefits of the contest, Deo said, “The most beneficial aspect of winning this global contest is the fact that we will exposed to the global client base. We will be mentored by NTT for three months which will expand our horizons.”

The award will be declared by the end of January 2020, said Deo.

CPC Analytics was chosen for its best fit to the goals of the Open Innovation Contest, and its team’s ability to effectively address the contest’s posted challenges. KlearStack was presented with the Judges’ Choice Award for their intelligent document processing solution using artificial intelligence and multiple languages.

One of the goals of the contest is to promote companies using technologies that help support society in a positive way. All entry categories must align with the UN’s sustainable development goals, which promote progressive approach to solving hunger, poverty and inequality. Specific recognition for outstanding alignment with the UN sustainable development goals was given to boomNbuzz, a company that uses technology to provide affordable healthcare and education to people who do not have access to the same.

