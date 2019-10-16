Pune has ample water stock in its dam as monsoon retreats; decision on supply schedule after elections

pune

With the monsoon retreating from Pune on October 15, two out of the city’s four dams currently stand at 100 per cent water storage levels.

A total of 100mm of rain was recorded between October 1 and 15, yielding a good amount of water in the catchment areas of the dams- Panshet, Varasgaon, Khadakwasla and Temghar.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take decisions regarding the supply of water and water cuts post the upcoming Assembly elections. VG Kulkarni, chief engineer, water supply department, PMC, said, “We have ample water in the dams, more than three thousand million cubic feet (TMC) as compared to same period last year. We will look up terms of water supply post the elections.”

Panshet dam is at 100 per cent of its live capacity of 301.61 million litres, compared to 94 per cent at the same time last year. The dam is one of the four that provides drinking water to Pune. Varasgaon dam is also at 100 per cent of its live capacity with 3,63,000 million litres, compared to 99 per cent during the same period last year.

Temghar dam is at 88 per cent of its live capacity of 1,05,000 million litres, compared to 34 per cent at the same time last year while Khadakwasla dam is at 41.65 per cent of 55,910 million litres, as compared to 71 per cent at the same time last year. PMC draws 1,350 million litres from the reservoir each day and supplies it to Pune. July 11, marked the first date of dam water overflow in 2019 with 36,910 million litres when the monsoon began, according to the Maharashtra Water Resources Department.

Dam levels (October 16, 2019 vs October 16, 2018)

Panshet is at 100% last year it was at 94%

Varasgaon is at 100 % last year it was 99%

Khadakwasla is at 41.65% last year it was 71%

Temghar is at 88% last year it was at 34%

