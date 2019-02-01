Pune hospitals and NGOs to guide thalassemics regarding government benefits

Despite the government resolution (GR) passed in September 2018, patients suffering from blood disorders such as thalassemia and haemophilia are unaware of the benefits they can avail under the Rights of persons with disabilities Act 2016. Post adding blood disorders into the disabilities category, the GR mentioned that patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and sickle cell anaemia can now apply for a disability certificate and avail benefits such as reservations for jobs and education. State health officials in association with Thalassemia Society of Maharashtra and Thalassemia Society of Pune along with hospitals and NGOs in the city have come together to instruct and guide patients regarding the same.

Dr Vijay Ramanan, director, bone marrow and thalassemia centre Ruby Hall Clinic said, “People living with blood disorders struggle daily and are highly dependent on others. Although Maharashtra has 40,000 patients living with thalassemia, only four have disability certificates. Since most people are unaware of the GR that was issued in September we are now starting to conduct workshops in order to spread awareness regarding the same.”

Dr Nita Munshi, president Thalassaemia Society of Pune who has started conducting workshops for patients suffering from this blood disorder said, “So far we conducted three workshops in the last two weeks. Patients were explained the GR and its nuances and we managed get 30 of them to register for their certificates.”

Pune has around 600 to 800 patients living with thalassemia major and the Thalassemia Society of Maharahstra managed to help 70 from Pune and western Maharashtra in applying for the disability certificate. On this Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon, District Civil Hospital who is providing his assistance to the NGOs and Thalassamia Society said, “ So far around 60 to 70 from Pune and periphery have applied for their certificates with us. There are four hospitals in Pune where patients can apply and seek their certificate.They are—Sassoon hospital, Civil Hospital in Aundh, Kamla Nehru Hospital and Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital.”

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:15 IST