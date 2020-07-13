Pune lockdown starts from today. Here’s what you need to know

pune

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:42 IST

A comprehensive two-phase lockdown has started in Maharashtra’s Pune from Monday and will continue till July 23 in yet another attempt to break the chain of the coronavirus infections.

Pune will go into a two-phase, 10-day lockdown from Monday midnight till Thursday, July 23. Officials have said the first five days, from July 13 to July 18, will be very strict.

Many of the earlier relaxations have been retracted and further new restrictions have been imposed in the city in an order signed by Vikram Kumar, Pune Municipal Corporation’s new commissioner.

Also read: Grocery, gardens, salons closed... PMC chief signs lockdown order

Here is what you need to keep in mind:

* Grocery stores, retail and wholesale stores will remain shut for the first five days, in phase one of the lockdown, from July 14 to July 18.

* In phase two, only shops and wholesalers selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from July 19-23 between 8am and 12pm.

* Online food delivery portals will not be allowed to function till July 23.

* Wholesale and retail grocery, vegetable and fruit markets and loading areas will remain completely shut from July 14-18; and from July 19-23 will remain functional between 8am and 12pm.

* Shops selling eggs and meats, including mutton, chicken and fish will remain closed till July 18 and then from July 19-23 will be allowed from 8am to 12pm.

* E-commerce delivery will only be allowed from July 19 onwards.

* Government offices can function with 10% staff and IT companies have been allowed to operate with 15% staff.

* Banks will function with minimum manpower.

* Petrol pumps will be operational from 9am to 2pm every day only for those in essential services.

* Newspaper printing and delivery has been allowed from 6am to 9am.

* Intercity and inter-district supply chain for industries will remain unaffected. MIDC employees will have to obtain passes for travelling.

* Nurses and helpers for senior citizens and the needy can work.

These will be shut till July 23

* All private offices will remain closed

* Public and private playgrounds, and gardens, will remain completely shut and morning walks and evening walks will also not be allowed.

* No political, religious, entertainment or sports activities will be allowed and places of worship will remain shut.

* Lodges (except those used for the Vande Bharat mission), hotels, restaurants and bars, resorts, malls, and markets, will not be allowed to operate.

* All beauty parlours, salons and spas will remain shut for this period.

* Schools, colleges, educational institutes and tuitions will remain shut.

* Private two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed without prior permission, except for essential services, travel to railway stations or airports, or for medical emergencies.

* Public transport and private bus services, trucks, tractors and all goods vehicles will not be allowed, except those providing essential services, including the PMC, police and medical services.

* Construction work will only be allowed for those with in-situ labour.

* All theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment facilities and marriage halls will remain shut.

* Wedding halls which have been booked prior to the order can be allowed to function with only 20 people in attendance.