Pune man duped of Rs 1.82 lakh through online ad

The crime took place between May 23 and June 23 and the money was deposited in different bank accounts in Koregaon Park, Sinhagad road, Nanded City and Kalewadi phata areas of the city

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,Koregaon Park,Nanded
The victim contacted him and deposited the money in various bank accounts as directed by the accused. Instead of delivering the car, the accused siphoned off the money and escaped.(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Some unidentified persons duped a person to the tune of Rs 1.82 lakh by promising to sell a car through e-commerce platform. The crime took place between May 23 and June 23 and the money was deposited in different bank accounts in Koregaon Park, Nanded City, Sinhagad road, Nanded City and Kalewadi phata areas of the city.

Santosh Kumar Janardhan Prasad (32), a resident of Nanded City, lodged a complaint with the Wakad police. Santosh in his complaint said that a person named Prashant S released an advertisement on the e-commerce site stating that he wanted to sell a car. The victim contacted him and deposited the money in various bank accounts as directed by the accused. Instead of delivering the car, the accused siphoned off the money and escaped. The police are taking help of its cyber cell to nab the accused. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:59 IST

