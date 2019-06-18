Pune man killed for asking money to buy alcohol

Pune police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering another person on Monday morning.

The arrested man has been identified as Babasaheb Shamrao Kurhade, 33, while the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The accused has been remanded to custody for seven days as police try to identify the victim.

According to the police, the duo was unknown to each other.

“Kurhade is a labourer and had lost money in a business. To avoid lenders, he had stopped visiting his home. The victim, under the influence of alcohol, pestered the accused to give him money to buy liquor,” said Uttam Chakre, inspector of Khadak police station, who is investigating the case.

The victim was found wearing a full-sleeves white shirt and a pair of denims.

The duo first met at 2 am, according to Kurhade. The victim, who was asking for Rs 10-20, got into a verbal fight with the accused, which turned into a scuffle. An enraged Kurhade followed the drunk victim for an hour until he passed out on the steps of a shop on Shivaji road. Once he was unconscious, Kurhade smashed his head with a stone, killing him on the spot.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against Kurhade at Khadak police station

