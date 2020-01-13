e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Pune man looks to buy car online at cheaper rate, instead gets duped by seller of Rs 1 lakh

pune Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
A 36-year-old Pune resident was duped of Rs 1 lakh while trying to buy a car through an online portal.

The man, identified as Manish Kumar, is a resident of Lohegaon.

The incident happened on December 1, 2019, but a case in the matter was registered by the Pune police on Sunday after a primary investigation was conducted by the cyber crime police station officials.

He was looking at the cost of cars on an online platform meant for the sale of four-wheelers, when he came across a post on the site about a Tata Nissan car. He saw that the car was valued at a discount of Rs 2,50,000 as compared to its cost in the market.

He called the contact number mentioned on the post and asked about the advertisement. The accused said that he was speaking from a dealership and that the car can be sold to Kumar. 

The person, then, asked the complainant to share his Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID as well as his UPI pin which the complainant did. Soon after, Rs 1,00,000 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account. 

Police inspector (crime) Balwant Mandage of the Vimantal police station is investigating the case. 

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66 (c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Vimantal police station.

