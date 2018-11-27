Pune man urinates in public, threatens cops, lands in jail

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday for threatening an entire team of Koregaon Park police station officials who were on night duty after a resident stopped him from urinating in public.The incident took place between 12.30-2.30 am. The man was identified as Prabjot Singh Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Deccan gold apartment near EON IT park in Kharadi.

A female police sub-inspector MVB Raut lodged a police complaint against Singh for verbally abusing her and physically threatening to harm her and her team members.

Senior police inspector (PI) Madan Bahadarpure of Koregaon Park police station said, "Singh was urinating in a public place near someone's house in Koregaon Park. When a resident stopped him from urinating, the two got into an argument and the accused himself called the police. When a lady officer reached there, he started to verbally abuse her. So we brought him to the police station where he kept calling the control room and creating a disturbance."

PI Bahadarpure added, "We do not know which company, but he worked in a foreign country. He was remanded to judicial custody by the court and because it is a session offence, he was not granted bail."

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with the intention of provoking breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Singh at the Koregaon Park police station.

