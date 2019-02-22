Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority awaits new commissioner as Gitte recalled to Tripura

A new commissioner will have to be appointed to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), as the central government has recalled incumbent commissioner Kiran Gitte to his parent IAS cadre in Tripura.

Gitte has been on deputation in Maharashtra for the five years. He had sought an additional three-year extension in Maharashtra and this was agreed to by the Maharashtra and Tripura governments. The central government, however, has declined to grant the extension.

“This was a good opportunity and I was able to push various important projects like the metro, ring road, town planning scheme and Hyperloop projects. As instructed by the government, I will now be joining in Tripura,” he said.

Gitte was the second PMRDA commissioner after Mahesh Zagade who was appointed soon after the formation of the PMRDA in March 2015.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 17:04 IST