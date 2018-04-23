Pune Municipal Corporation all set to crack down on plastic sales

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to take legal action against anyone involved in selling plastic bags from April 23. Although the state government extended the deadline for the disposal of plastic bags to three months from the date of announcement, the sale of plastic remains illegal.

Monica Walujkar, an official from the solid waste management department, PMC, said, “Starting from April 23, we will have the authority to take legal action against those who sell plastic bags.”

“The PMC has created two committees to focus on the issue in the city and the ward level.Each committee has a sanitary inspector and deputy sanitary inspector. The officers have been asked to keep a close watch on the use of plastic in their respective wards. They will have the authority to take legal action against anyone caught violating the norms of the ban,” she added.

Pune generates nearly 1,600 tonnes of garbage every day. Nearly 250 tonnes is wet garbage, 850 tonnes is dry, while 500 tonnes is mixed garbage. Twelve per cent of the garbage consists of plastic. Following the state-wide ban, PMC has seized over 30 tonnes of banned plastic goods and carry bags account for more than 60 per cent the seized plastic.

“While carry bags are the most confiscation object, we have also seized thermocol bags, plastic glasses, and use and throw plastic items among others,” added Walujkar.

According to Waljukar, the collected plastic will be used to create paver blocks and bricks. PMC is also exploring the possibility of generating fuel from the seized plastic.

Citizens wishing to dispose of plastic goods can approach the local ward office of the PMC or reach out to the head office of PMC’s solid waste management department.