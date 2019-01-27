PMC’s town planning designs on Uruli, Phursungi revealed

After Pune Metropolitan Region Development (PMRDA) launched the Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme on November 16, located in the vicinity of Hinjewadi IT park, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed three new town planning schemes in the city. The PMC has proposed two town planning schemes in Phursungi and one town planning scheme in Uruli Devachi.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “The proposal for developing the three town planning schemes at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi has been prepared and the City Improvement Committee(CIC) has already approved it. The PMC will now put forth the proposal in front of the general body for final approval and the publish the notification for it”.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Apart from these three town planning schemes , the PMC has also planned to develop town planning schemes in 23 merged villages. The Central government had selected 25 cities in the country for developing town planning schemes , under Amrut scheme (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), who will bear the cost of one town planning scheme in the each city. Pune has been selected under this scheme and will get grants from amrut for the development of town planning schemes .”

Waghmare further added, “The PMC is taking up the town planning scheme in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi for the construction of the ring road, which has been planned by the PMRDA.”

For the development of the town planning scheme the PMC will get land free of cost. The town planning scheme is a win-win situation for both the PMC and the land owner as the land owner gets a developed plot with basic amenities and the government body gets the land free of cost.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:46 IST