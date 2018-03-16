Pune on Thursday recorded the highest minimum temperature for March at 21.4 degrees

Pune on Thursday experienced the highest minimum temperature for March which was recorded at 21.4 degree Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune from March 16 onwards the minimum temperature in the city would dip again by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

Officials from IMD said that the rise in minimum temperature in the city was due to the cloudy weather conditions experienced in the past two-three days. The officials said that the cloudy weather presently seen in the city is likely to become clearer by Friday evening which would help in dropping the minimum temperature, while the maximum temperature is set to increase by close to two degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Pune experienced very light rainfall and the weather remained cloudy almost throughout the day.

Speaking about the weather conditions in the city, A K Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD Pune said, "Circulation was seen across central Maharashtra, Marathwada and adjoining areas. Also a trough is seen formed from north to south which would cross through Maharashtra for the past 2-3 days. This trough is favourable for formation of clouds over central Maharashtra including Pune."

Srivastava said that the moisture content in the clouds is not very high and hence, predictions of very light rainfall have been made.

"This trough is expected to move by Friday evening after which the city would experience clearer skies," said Srivastava.

On Thursday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.4 degree Celsius. From March 16 to March 21 the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 35 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature would be around 15-17 degree Celsius.