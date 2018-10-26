Pune police arrest duo involved in auto driver murder in Karnataka

Pune The crime branch (Unit – I) sleuths in a midnight combing operation on Wednesday have nabbed two persons, hailing from Gulbarga in Karnataka, from Lohegaon area for their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of an auto driver in Karnataka. The suspects identified as Sachin Ravindra Milinkeri ( 24), a resident of Krishna Colony (Gulbarga)and Revanna Sidrappa Dangarpur ( 25), a resident of Santosh Colony (Gulbarga), along with three of their associates – Gubbi, Chottu and Prakash — had allegedly murdered an autorickshaw driver named Javed in Gulbarga , police said.

The duo escaped and came to Pune while the remaining trio are holed up in Gulbarga, and all of them are auto drivers by profession, police said. According to crime branch officials who are investigating the case, the accused were drinking liquor with the victim after which a quarrel broke out between them. The accused smashed the head of Javed with a large stone and abandoned his body near the Kalburgi-Bidar railway line.

The body was found by the Karnataka police on October 19 after which a case was lodged at Wadi railway police station in Karnataka. The Pune crime branch officials nabbed them after constable Sachin Jadhav received a tip-off about their arrival at their friends’ residence in the city. The crime branch officials have officially communicated to the Karnataka police to take custody of the accused. The Karnataka state police have launched a manhunt to arrest the other three accused, the details of which have been given to them by the crime branch.

