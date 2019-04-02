Pune police extern criminal for spreading terror

Acting on directions issued by Pune police commissioner, K Venkatesham, the Kondhwa police externed Akash Lala Mhaske, 21 on Monday for one year. Mhaske is a resident of Krishnanagar, Mohmmadwadi.

Mhaske has 10 serious cases registered against him. Cases of spreading terror, physical assault and rioting have been registered against him at various police stations in the city.

A proposal seeking Mhaske’s externment was sent by Anil Patil, Kondhwa police inspector,under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:48 IST