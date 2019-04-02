Today in New Delhi, India
Pune police extern criminal for spreading terror

Cases of spreading terror, physical assault and rioting have been registered against the accused at various police stations in the city

pune Updated: Apr 02, 2019 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,police commissioner,Krishnanagar
A proposal seeking Mhaske’s externment was sent by Anil Patil, Kondhwa police inspector,under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Acting on directions issued by Pune police commissioner, K Venkatesham, the Kondhwa police externed Akash Lala Mhaske, 21 on Monday for one year. Mhaske is a resident of Krishnanagar, Mohmmadwadi.

Mhaske has 10 serious cases registered against him. Cases of spreading terror, physical assault and rioting have been registered against him at various police stations in the city.

A proposal seeking Mhaske’s externment was sent by Anil Patil, Kondhwa police inspector,under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:48 IST

