Home / Pune News / Pune Police issue 2,403 digital passes to residents for travel

Pune Police issue 2,403 digital passes to residents for travel

pune Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police are issuing digital QR code passes to those working in the essential services and to citizens in critical requirement of travel during the lockdown.

As of Sunday, the Pune police received 33,234 requests for digital passes. Of these 2,403 have been accepted, 1097 have been rejected and the remaining requests are under consideration, said officials.

According to police, citizens in exceptional circumstances can only apply for the pass. The requests granted are mostly related to medical emergencies, pharmacy related work and essential services.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime branch said, “We request the residents to apply for a pass only if it is a medical emergency. Residents do not need a pass for buying essential commodities like vegetable, milk and grocery. A dedicated team has been assigned to facilitate the requests for digital pass.”

The residents have welcomed the initiative and said that the assistance extended by the police helped them tide over their difficulties. “We had applied for digital pass to take our relative to the hospital as his health was deteriorating. We asked for the digital pass and the police department sent the QR code within one hour. We did not face any difficulty while travelling. The effort of the city police is commendable,” said Saurabh Dasgupta, a resident of Vimannagar.

How to apply for the pass

www.punepolice.in ; fill and submit form; if approved, one gets a with QR code which needs to shown to police, if stopped on road.

