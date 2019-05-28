Pune police seize six trucks with illegally mined sand

The Pune rural police, on Saturday, raided an illegal sand mining spot and have seized six trucks. The police arrested seven people who were granted bail by a local court on Monday. The men were charged under the Environment Protection Act.

According to the police at Daund police station, the seized vehicles include two earthmovers , two tractors and six trucks. The vehicles had illegally mined sand worth Rs 65,06,000 .

According to the police, the raids were conducted near Sonwadi area. The spot was near a farmland owned by Swapnil Ashok Pawar, 24, who was one of the arrested people. The other people have been identified as Umesh Cahugule, 22, Ramesh Shinde, 25, Atul Kawade, 26, Sandeep Devare, 23, and Swapnil Shitole, 28.

Police inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station said, “We arrested seven people. The seized material is at the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) ground.”

Mahadik added, “We raided three spots. Six people, including the owner of the land, was arrested from two spots where we seized the earthmovers and tractors. We sized the trucks from another spot, however, the drivers of the trucks fled.”

A case under Sections 379 and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 21(4) of Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957 and Sections 15 and 9 of Environment Protection Act was registered at Daund police station.

First Published: May 28, 2019 16:47 IST