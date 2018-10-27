Pune railway officials begin extension work of platforms at small stations

The Pune railway division is working on improving the infrastructure of smaller stations in the Pune district , apart from focussing on improvising the facilities at the Pune railway station. The Pune railway division has undertaken the work of platform extensions of three small stations in the Pune district which are Manjari Budruk railway station, Kadethan railway station and Khutbav railway station.While the platform extension work of Khutbav railway station is nearing completed, the work for other two stations is in progress.

Manoj Jhawar, official spokesperson of Pune railway division, said, “In Manjari, extension work of three railway platforms has been undertaken. While the work for first platform is almost complete, the contractor stopped the work midway. Consecutively, we have defaulted the particular contractor and have reissued a new tender for the work.”We hope to begin work in the next month, said the spokesperson.

He added, “As far as the Khutbav railway station is concerned, we have almost completed the work and only the final process is left and the work at the Kadethan railway station is underway.”

A senior official of Pune railway division requesting anonymity said, “These works will certainly increase the convenience for residents as more number of trains will be able stop at these stations. This will certainly give a boost to the local ridership and increase connectivity. ”Meanwhile, the Pune railway division has also planned a revamp of the existing tracks at the Pune railway station.

Milind Deuskar, Pune divisional railway manager has earlier said, “Currently we have a lot of double diamond crossing tracks which decreases the speed the trains. In our proposal to revamp the track, we plan to change the existing criss cross track structure and ease it out. This will increase the train speed by the reducing the travel time.”

