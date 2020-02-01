Pune reacts to Union budget: Effective budget in the long run, say industry experts

pune

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:24 IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the budget for 2020 – 21. A live budget viewing session was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Pune, at Hyatt, Kalyaninagar from 11 am. Eminent members from the industry react to the budget.

1) Experts are of the view that the budget will be positive in the long run and the fundamental corrections brought in will bring down the fiscal deficit and help the economy.

2) An increase in the duties on all the products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) will help the industry and dividend distribution tax (DDT) will attract foreign investments.

3) Also, one of the major decision of divesting stake in LIC will help the government earn more revenues.

The overall budget looks good and in the long run will be effective. We will have to wait and watch how it pans out considering the infrastructure development growth. Any infrastructure development will help the industry and agriculture sector.

-Shrikant Bapat, CII Pune chairman and managing director of Johnson Controls (India) Private limited

The budget focuses on fundamental corrections which will bring down the fiscal deficit. The government spending has increased and so fundamentals in trade have started to look up. The duties on all the products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) should help economic hubs to stay connected. Dividend distribution tax (DDT) is a big boost for foreign investors because they will not have to not pay tax on takeaways.

-Alakesh Roy, vice-chairman, CII Pune and managing director, Zamil Steel

The budget touched upon different areas right from horticulture to quantum technology. It talked about newer concepts like citizens charter and charter for the tax department which would be implemented in the taxation law. Earlier, a citizens’ charter was there in the 90s, but it was never in the taxation law, so it is a major shift in the budget. Newer avenue for the non-tax revenue, for example, getting revenues from toll by monetising the 6,000 km highways will boost government revenues. Divesting stake in LIC will help the government earn more revenues.

-Waman Parkhi, partner (indirect tax) KPMG

Abolishing the dividend distribution tax is a positive move, as this will make India an attractive investment destination for global players. Changes in personal income tax will be beneficial overall and hopefully improve consumption. For a country like India, which is a power deficit, this budget with a special impetus on power generation ensures to bring out a positive growth in the sector. Also, the government’s grant of 100 per cent exemptions for sovereign wealth funds in the infrastructure space and other notified priority sector will improve the overall debt market. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector will benefit from the threshold changes. Overall not a big bang budget, but will surely give a positive stimulus to the economy. I am keen to know, as to how the government will utilise the budget expenditure allocated towards infrastructure which will be one of the major drivers to recharge the economy.

-Sachit Nayak, convener of CII, Pune, finance and taxation panel, country controller and finance director of Eaton, India