Pune real estate dealer robbed of 1.72 L in Camp

In an incident that happened between 1:10pm and 1:20pm near a shop on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) road in Camp on Monday, Balasaheb Ghavte-Patil, a 60-year-old real estate dealer, was robbed of a bag from his car containing Rs 35,000, two mobile phones, a watch and documents, collectively worth Rs 1,72,500.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the son of the victim, Yuvraj Ghavte-Patil, 30, a resident of Shankarsheth road, Bhavani peth.

The modu operandi of the burglar was one which has drawn much warning against from the police. The thief approached Ghavte-Patil sitting in his car and told him that oil was leaking from the vehicle. As Ghavte-Patil alighted to call his son, who was in a store called Just In Time, the burglar picked up a bag in the car, containing the cash and phones.

"We do not have a clear suspect yet. We have acquired CCTV footage from the area. The search is on," said police sub inspector PG Gajjewar of Lashkar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Lashkar police sation against the unidentified accused.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 16:50 IST