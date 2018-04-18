IMD predicts thunderstorms, rainfall in next 24 hours for Pune

Pune on Tuesday witnessed contrasting weather conditions with the seasons highest maximum temperature recorded, during the day and light rainfall experienced in many parts of the city, in the evening. The minimum temperature recorded at 25.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday was also the highest minimum temperature recorded this April.

After it rained late afternoon, the maximum temperature dropped in the evening.

On Tuesday, light rainfall was seen at various places in Pune, including Kothrud, Pashan, Shivajinagar, Camp,Boat Club road, Karve road and Aundh.India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall in the next 24 hours with the sky likely to remain cloudy.

According to IMD, the season’s highest day temperature was recorded on Tuesday.

"The highest temperature of the season since March 1 was recorded on Tuesday afternoon. Lohegaon recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius while Pashan recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday," said IMD officials. The temperature dropped by a degree in the evening, after the rains.

The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 25.2 degree Celsius while in Lohegaon the minimum temperature recorded was 26.5 degree Celsius. According to the data received from IMD, Pune the highest minimum temperature recorded in 2017 was 25.7 degrees,in 2016 was 25.2 degrees and in 2015 was 24.5 degrees.