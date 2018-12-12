Pune records season's lowest minimum temperature at 9.5 degree Celsius

Pune recorded season’s lowest minimum temperature on Tuesday with mercury falling to 9.5 degree Celsius. In Maharashtra, the lowest temperature was reported in Ahmednagar with 9.2 degree Celsius while hill stations like Mahabaleshwar reported 13.5 degree Celsius.

The city reported a drop of 3.4 degree Celsius in minimum temperature within 24 hours as the temperature on Monday was 12.9 degree Celsius.

Similar trend was seen across various cities in the state. Earlier, city recorded season’s lowest monimum temperature 11.4degree Celsius on November 28 followed by 12.0degree Celsius on November 30.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmednagar reported 9.2 degree Celsius as the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Tuesday. Pune was the third coolest city on Tuesday after Ahmednagar and Nashik. Nashik reported the minimum temperature on Tuesday to be at 9.4 degree Celsius. On Tuesday, Pune was cooler than the popular tourist spot Mahabaleshwar. The hill station reported the minimum temperature at 13.5 degree Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature across the country was recorded at 5.5 degree Celsius at Phalodi in west Rajasthan on Tuesday. Dense to very dense fog was also observed at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, moderate fog at isolated places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, south Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu on Tuesday. IMD predicted that, the coming few days the temperature in Maharashtra will drop.

IMD on Tuesday informed that a well marked low pressure area lay over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Oceans on Tuesday morning. Associated cyclonic circulation is likely to concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours and intensify further into a deep depression during subsequent 24 hours.IMD further predicted that it is very likely to move towards south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts during next 72 hours.

IMD has also warned that due to this weather formation, heavy rainfall warning for south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu till December 16.

Min temperature on December 11 in different cities

Ahmednagar 9.2

Nashik 9.4

Pune 9.5

Mahabaleshwar 13.5

Parbhani 14.5

Solapur 16.8

Nagpur 17.7

Mumbai 19.8

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 15:45 IST