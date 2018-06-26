Pune registers four deaths due to rabies in 6 months

Cases of deaths due to rabies has reached four in the past six months, making dog bite a serious concern for residents of Pune.

According to the statistics available with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), out of the four rabies deaths reported in the city this year, two have been recorded in the month of June while the other two have been recorded in the month of March and April each.

On June 23, a Class 10 student from Karjat taluka died of rabies after he failed to get the necessary rabies immunoglobulins (antibodies) at a private hospital and a primary heath centre in his village where he was seeking treatment. The boy was later brought to Naidu Hospital in Pune where he died as he had not been administered the vaccine and antibodies at the rural level as was the requirement.

In March this year, a six-year-old boy too died after an attack by stray dogs. The child was rushed to a private hospital in Maan, but he did not get the required treatment at the said hospital and was sent to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri.

According to officials from PMC's health department, so far in six months, a total of 4,641 cases of dog bites have been recorded. The total rabies cases recorded in these six months has been four and deaths due to rabies recorded so far in the city have also been four.

In 2017, the total cases of dog bites recorded in Pune were 9,387 while cases of rabies were 12. According to officials, death due to rabies last year were 10.

Understanding the growing issue of dog bites, residents too have been worried and have demanded action from the PMC.

When contacted, Anjali Sabne, assistant health chief, PMC, said, "We have ensured that all hospitals and dispensaries have the anti rabies vaccine. We have also ensured that the nurses are able to administer this vaccine. Apart from this, rabies immunoglobulins are available at the Naidu Hospital and Kamla Nehru Hospital. Rabies immunoglobulins are only required in certain cases and according to the categorisation and not for all rabies-affected patients."