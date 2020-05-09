Pune reports 135 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths on May 9

pune

Updated: May 09, 2020 21:54 IST

The city reported 135 fresh Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases and four deaths on Saturday.

According to officials the death count due to Covid-19 is now 140 and there are 2,380 active positive cases in the city.

With the rise in swab collection, the number of positive cases are likely to rise, said officials. PMC had collected at least 1,642 swab samples on Friday which could be one of the reasons for the rise in the number of positive cases on Saturday. On Saturday, the civic body collected at least 1,543 swab samples.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief health officer, said, “The rise in the number of cases could be attributed to more swab samples being tested. While earlier we were testing at the most 800 swab samples daily, this number has now gone up to about 1,600.”

“Even today (Saturday) we have tested about 1,500 swab samples so more cases might be reported. Most of the swab samples are collected from the red zones of containment areas. The rise in the number of cases is nothing to be worried about but just a result of more testing,” said Dr Wavare.

Out of the 1,414 admitted in the city hospitals, 70 are in critical condition, while 96 were discharged on Saturday taking the count to 826 people who have bee discharged after being declared as completely cured.

Out of the four deaths, three deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital. The deaths include that of a 76-year-old male from Bhavani peth who was admitted on May 7 and declared dead on Friday at 1:15 pm. The swab report came late night om Friday confirming the Covid-19 infection. The patient also suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney ailments.

The second death includes that of a 78-year-old female from Yerawada. She was admitted to Sassoon on May 6 and declared dead on May 8 at 8:45 pm. She also suffered from high blood pressure, kidney ailments and heart ailments.

The third death was reported of a 62-year-old male residing at Hadapsar who was admitted on May 5 and was declared dead on Saturday at 12:35 am. He did not report any comorbidity.

The fourth death is that of a 65-year-old male residing at Tadiwala road reported from Symbiosis hospital who was admitted on Friday and declared dead on the same day. The patient also suffered from diabetes hypertension, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD).

Virus tracker (figures till 7.30 pm on May 9)

PMC

New case: 135, total cases: 2,380

New deaths: 4, total deaths: 140

New discharged: 96 total discharged: 826

Critical patients: 70

Admit but stable: 1,344