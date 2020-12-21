e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 638 fresh cases, seven deaths on Sunday

Pune reports 638 fresh cases, seven deaths on Sunday

The district has reported 3.66 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.41 lakh have recovered

pune Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Covid death toll in the district stands at, 7,717; 17,593 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation
The Covid death toll in the district stands at, 7,717; 17,593 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation(HT PHOTO )
         

The state health department, on Sunday, reported 638 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.66 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.41 lakh have recovered.

The Covid death toll in the district stands at, 7,717; 17,593 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 200 new cases taking the final count to 86,354. One death was reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,040, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 339 new cases, taking its total count to 1,88,302. Six Covid-related deaths took the death toll to 4,378. PCMC reported 99 new cases, taking its final count to 92,301. No deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the death toll at 1,264.

The department reported that 2,064 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to 17.83 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently, 5,02,362 people are in home quarantine and 3,730 people are in institutional quarantine.

tags
top news
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Russia committed to develop ties with Pakistan, India shouldn’t have any concerns
Russia committed to develop ties with Pakistan, India shouldn’t have any concerns
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In