Pune reports 638 fresh cases, seven deaths on Sunday

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:33 IST

The state health department, on Sunday, reported 638 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.66 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.41 lakh have recovered.

The Covid death toll in the district stands at, 7,717; 17,593 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 200 new cases taking the final count to 86,354. One death was reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,040, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 339 new cases, taking its total count to 1,88,302. Six Covid-related deaths took the death toll to 4,378. PCMC reported 99 new cases, taking its final count to 92,301. No deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the death toll at 1,264.

The department reported that 2,064 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to 17.83 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently, 5,02,362 people are in home quarantine and 3,730 people are in institutional quarantine.