Pune reports three deaths, 545 new cases

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:24 IST

On Sunday, Pune district reported three deaths related to the Covid19-infection over the past 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The city reported 545 new cases, which takes the final count of Covid-19 cases to 3.74 lakh, of which 3.52 lakh have recovered.

The death toll for Pune district, state health department, is 7,807. A total of 14,200 cases are active, undergoing treatment in hospitals, or in home isolation.

All the three reported deaths were from PMC area which took the PMC toll to 4,411.

The death toll in PCMC is 1,277 and Pune rural stands at 2,082.

The city reported 289 fresh cases taking its final count to 1,91,969.

PCMC reported 110 new cases, taking its count to 93,863 and 146 new cases in Pune rural put the rural count at 88,440.

The state health department reported that 2,064 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to 18.26 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.56%.Currently 2,47,972 people are in home quarantine and 2,969 people are in institutional quarantine.