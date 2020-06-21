Pune’s Bibvewadi ward needs testing, quarantine facility

pune

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:53 IST

Senior bureaucrat Saurabh Rao reviewed the Bibvewadi regional ward office on Saturday after the area reported a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Bibvewadi regional ward office is among the top five areas that is more positive cases in the city. Rao is the incharge of Dholepatil road and Bhavani peth ward office which was the most affected ward offices in the city before preventive measures helped check the growth rate of positive cases.

Pravin Chorbole, president of Bibvewadi ward office said, “Elected members along with ward office staff discussed various issues with Rao. He suggested having a dedicated testing lab and a quarantine facility. The civic administration and elected members conducted joint visits at some places in Bibvewadi ward areas.

Bibvewadi ward area has three wards which include Salisbury Park-Maharshinagar, Market Yard-Indiranagar, and Upper Indiranagar.