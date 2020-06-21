e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune’s Bibvewadi ward needs testing, quarantine facility

Pune’s Bibvewadi ward needs testing, quarantine facility

Bibvewadi ward area has three wards which include Salisbury Park-Maharshinagar, Market Yard-Indiranagar, and Upper Indiranagar.

pune Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Saurabh Rao (left) takes stock of Covid-19 situation at the Bibvewadi ward office with civic and elected officials.
Saurabh Rao (left) takes stock of Covid-19 situation at the Bibvewadi ward office with civic and elected officials.(HT PHOTO)
         

Senior bureaucrat Saurabh Rao reviewed the Bibvewadi regional ward office on Saturday after the area reported a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Bibvewadi regional ward office is among the top five areas that is more positive cases in the city. Rao is the incharge of Dholepatil road and Bhavani peth ward office which was the most affected ward offices in the city before preventive measures helped check the growth rate of positive cases.

Pravin Chorbole, president of Bibvewadi ward office said, “Elected members along with ward office staff discussed various issues with Rao. He suggested having a dedicated testing lab and a quarantine facility. The civic administration and elected members conducted joint visits at some places in Bibvewadi ward areas.

Bibvewadi ward area has three wards which include Salisbury Park-Maharshinagar, Market Yard-Indiranagar, and Upper Indiranagar.

tags
top news
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh nearing 9,000; death toll at 106
Live: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh nearing 9,000; death toll at 106
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Annular eclipse today is this decade’s 23rd; next solar eclipse in Dec 2020
Annular eclipse today is this decade’s 23rd; next solar eclipse in Dec 2020
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In