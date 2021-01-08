e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune’s CFR rate dropped in December 2020 to 2.61 %

Pune’s CFR rate dropped in December 2020 to 2.61 %

Due to early detection and more awareness about Covid, the fatality rate has reduced since May. Many patients approach hospitals soon and seek treatment sooner, leading to better recovery, says official

pune Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:47 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
The positivity ratio in the PMC limits has also reduced to 8.60 percent on December 30 from 10.15 percent on November 26. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

From a Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.62 per cent in May, the highest for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the CFR rate now has come down to 2.61 per cent as of December 2020.

The CFR tracks the number of deaths from those patients confirmed as having Covid-19.

To add to this, the positivity rate has also reduced in PMC limits, giving some relief to the strained healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking about the reduced fatality Rate, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief with the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that CFR at present is 2.58 per cent in the city limits.

“Due to early detection and more awareness about Covid, the fatality rate has reduced since May. Many patients approach hospitals soon and seek treatment sooner, leading to better recovery,” said Wavare.

Hindustantimes

He further added that now that the fatality rate is low, residents should not be complacent about precautionary measures.

“Earlier there was less awareness about wearing masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing. Now we can see that many people are following this. Even if the rates go down, citizens should continue following precautionary measures,” said Wavare.

Of 4,677 hospital beds in the city, as of December 31, 2020, 1,314 were occupied by Covid patients with 3,363 vacant.

The PMC has closed 27 Covid Care Centre (CCC) till December 31, with 20 hospitals and 2,432 beds released and converted from Covid to non-Covid use, by the PMC.

Along with the CFR, the PMC stated that doubling rate for the infection has now increased to 463 days.

The positivity ratio in the PMC limits has also reduced to 8.60 percent on December 30 from 10.15 percent on November 26.

