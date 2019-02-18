Pune’s double murder accused turned public service aspirant

The prime accused in the double murder of Shiv Sainiks in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar appeared for the prelims of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission Examination on Sunday in Ahmednagar.

Identified as Sandeep Gunjal, the man had surrendered to the Ahmednagar police on April 8, 2018 a day after Sanjay Kotkar, Shiv Sena deputy head in Kedgaon and another leader Vasant Thube, were shot dead in Shahunagar.

Gunjal, who is currently lodged in Nashik Central Jail had sought permission from the local court to appear for the examination.

"Nothing has been proved yet as the case is awaiting trial. We presented permission letters from the government, the investigation officer and presented it to the court. The court granted permission and asked Kotwali police station officials to arrange for his travel," said advocate Kale, defence lawyer representing Gunjal.

Gunjal appeared for two prelim examinations inAES Bhausaheb Firodiya High School in Maliwada, Ahmednagar. Gunjal was taken back to jail after the two examinations were over.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:44 IST