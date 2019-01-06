Pune’s economic offences wing tightens noose on fraudsters

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Pune police in a view to tightening the reins arrested 22 top fraudsters in different cases including DSK case, Temple Rose Scam, Rawat Bhisi, Citrus case, a scam in Kalyani Urban Co-Op and Credit Society.Ltd and allured Rs 3,355 crore as well as seized Rs 3.74 crore in different cases in 2018.

In this, the economic offences wing also arrested Pune-based builder DS Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti Kulkarni in DSK scam, Omprakash Goenka in Citrus case, Sandeep Rawat in Rawat Bhishi scheme and many more.

According to provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, the seized ornaments, cash and property should be under the judiciary process. And later it would be returned to the owner as per order of magistrate. In a Temple Rose Scam, the economic offences wing Pune has recovered Rs 2.25 crore and soon as per the guidelines of magistrate it would be given to respective investors. The process regarding that has been initiated informed by EOW officials.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, DCP (cyber cell) Jyoti Priya Singh said, “We have shared this figure to just create awareness among the people as well as fraudsters. Firstly, people should think twice before investing in any scheme without proper verification, secondly, people should be aware of what is being taken by the officials. Along with that, fraudsters engaging in duping people should know that, strict action will be taken against them and they will be arrested and their property being confiscated by economic offences wing .”

Pune economic offences wing has appealed that, people should cross-check the registration documents of the financial institution where they are going to invest. In needed they can opt financial advice before investing.Many fraudsters attract people by offering high-interest rates on investment. People can register a police complaint with their nearest police station.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:50 IST