Pune’s historic Bharat Natya Mandir to enter 125th year this Dussehra

On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, October 18, the very first platform for experimental theatre in Marathi, Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir, will enter its 125th year. A grand event has been organised on October 20 to mark this historic occasion.

“We have plans to take up various projects and resolutions on a global platform this year,” said Anand Panse, president of the organisation. He along with Abhay Jabade, executive president and Ravindra Khare (Trustee) were addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The programme will be inaugurated by Girish Bapat, guardian Minister, in the presence of Prasad Kambli , president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, and Kirti Shiledar, president, Natyasammelan.

The organisation was founded in 1894 on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

The organisation has been a major contributor to the rejuvenation and revival of many Marathi prose drama. It has also been working to preserve Marathi music. With the support of the organisation, the Marathi Natya Sammelan was started in 1905.

“To enhance the importance of theatre, the Bharat Karandak Ekankika (Bharat One-Act Play) and Natya Sangeet competitions are held. The aim is to reach out to more students of theatre,” said Jabade. The Natya mandir has been conducting the competitions for more than 30 years.

The organization has collected a many theatrical texts. More than 30 people have also received the doctoral degree by using the organisation’s library. Considering the work done by the organisation, Pu La Deshpande, eminent Marathi playwright and humourist had given a donation to the library.

The organisation plans to perform classic and renowned plays both within and outside the country. Popularising Marathi plays worldwide is also on the cards. There are plans to collaborate different drama organisations from Maharashtra and organise a grand event of plays, to organise conference for drama technicians and to hold lecture series on a national-level.

